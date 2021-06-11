Azerbaijan launches garbage truck production for the first time (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

For the first time, production of two types of garbage trucks has started in Azerbaijan, Kanan Mammadov, Chief Service Manager of the manufacturing company, told Trend.

According to Mammadov, the assembly of the trucks has been completed and they are ready for operation.

“The trucks have been tested. One of them is assembled on the chassis of the Chinese JAC brand with a carrying capacity of 4 tons, the other - on the chassis of the German MAN brand with a carrying capacity of 12.7 tons,” he said.

One of the trucks is designed for collecting sorted waste, the other for mixed waste. High-quality spare parts were used in the production of equipment using German technology, Mammadov said.

He added that although the equipment is ready for use, mass sales have not started.

"We accept orders for both types of equipment. If orders are available, mass production will begin," he said.