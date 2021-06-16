Azerbaijan announces date of first flight at Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, June 16
Trend:
The first test flight at Fuzuli International Airport of Azerbaijan will be performed on September 5, 2021, the representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Valeh Amiraslanov told Trend.
"Construction of the airport began on January 14. Work on the runways at Fuzuli International Airport will be completed by September 5, 2021," Amiraslanov said.
Latest
We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president
From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan
Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO)
Jaishankar Meets Qatar's Foreign and Defence Ministers; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments
Shusha Declaration suggests much clear commitment of Turkey to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity than ever - Bryza
Southern Gas Corridor helped reduce over-reliance on one dominant energy supplier – U.S. State Dept.
Shusha Declaration shows determination of Azerbaijan, Turkey to promote stability in S.Caucasus - SouthFive Strategies
We saw love, affection and solidarity of entire Turkish people during war again - Azerbaijani president
Statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate in whole world - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents with spouses watch "Musical Heritage and Karabakh Horses on Jidir Plain" composition organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration
Messages that we will send to our region, whole world from Shusha will be very important - Turkish president