Azerbaijan announces date of first flight at Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The first test flight at Fuzuli International Airport of Azerbaijan will be performed on September 5, 2021, the representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Valeh Amiraslanov told Trend.

"Construction of the airport began on January 14. Work on the runways at Fuzuli International Airport will be completed by September 5, 2021," Amiraslanov said.