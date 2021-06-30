New tariffs for electricity in Azerbaijan announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The new tariffs for electricity have been set in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Tariff Council told Trend.
The information centers that consume electricity through 110 kV power lines, have a stable load during the day and which for production purposes consume at least five million kWh of electricity during the day, will receive electricity at the following rates:
Daytime (from 08:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4) 7.3 qepiks (4.3 cents);
Night time (from 22:00 to 08:00 (GMT+4) 3.5 qepiks (2.05 cents).
This decision will come into force on July 1, 2021.
Latest
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses gratitude to Hungary for assistance in demining liberated lands (PHOTO)
Extraordinary plenary meeting of NAM group under UNESCO held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenia and German company polluting Okhchuchay River on catastrophic scale - Azerbaijani ecology ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)