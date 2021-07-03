Thousands of beekeeping farms moving to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

As many as 2,500 bee colonies more are being moved to the pastures of Azerbaijan’s, Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

Within a pilot project, the Working Group on Economic Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters (created to find the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan) and the Ministry of Agriculture, have moved bee colonies of the Kalbajar farmers.

“Taking into account citizens' appeals, an additional 2,500 bee colonies were moved to pastures in Kalbajar. Prior to this, the selected territories and sites were again inspected, and the risks were assessed. At present, the process of gradual relocation of beekeeping farms to the Kelbajar pastures continues,” the ministry said.

Based on the appeal of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted training at the Goygol district center on the topic ‘Mine Risk Awareness’ for 66 farmers - beekeepers who will go to the Kalbajar and Lachin districts. During the training, farmers were informed in detail about the threat of mines and explosive devices, the injuries they can inflict.