Baku to host 25th Int’l Business Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) will be held in Baku this year, the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses told Trend on July 6.

The forum will be organized to unite businessmen and statesmen from a number of countries, develop bilateral trade and economic relations, create models of sustainable cooperation, strengthen ties in the field of investments and business.

The panel meetings, country presentations, bilateral meetings and other events are organized within the IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association and which is held once a year.

The Agency and the IBF signed a Memorandum of Understanding in connection with the 25th IBF Forum in Baku on July 6 with the participation of businessmen, business associations and representatives of the IBF.

The document was signed by the chairman of the agency Orkhan Mammadov and chairman of IBF Erol Yarar.

While speaking at the event, Mammadov stressed that holding the IBF forum in Azerbaijan is important in terms of expanding business cooperation among the participating countries, in particular between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and forming a multilateral business platform with the participation of businessmen.

During the forum, it is planned to familiarize foreign investors with the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, establish direct business contacts and make a presentation on the investment opportunities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The forum is especially important from the point of view of revitalizing trade and economic cooperation, implementing new initiatives in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period.

Head of IBF Erol Yarar and chairman of Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association Abdurrahman Uzun shared the views on the importance of the forum and expressed satisfaction with the holding of the next event in Baku.

Vice President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs '(Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan Vugar Zeynalov stressed that the forum will help establish new ties among businessmen, which is important for developing cooperation and promoting Azerbaijan’s business environment.