Azerbaijan discloses volume of electricity generated by Sugovushan-1 hydropower plant

SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan-1 hydropower plant has generated up to 600,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity since early June, Trend reports on July 6 referring to Director of the Mingachevir hydropower plant Ogtay Pirverdiyev.

“The Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 hydropower plants were commissioned in early June,” Pirverdiyev added. “During this period, the Sugovushan-1 hydropower plant produced up to 600,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.”

“Its activity has been suspended due to the irrigation work,” the director of the Mingachevir hydropower plant added. “All water is used for the needs of agriculture.”

“These hydroelectric power plants will provide Sugovushan settlement and Talysh village with power while the rest electricity will be transmitted to the 110-kilovolt Tartar substation," Pirverdiyev said.