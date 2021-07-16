Azerbaijan, Turkey attach particular importance to expanding trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey attach particular importance to the expansion of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation, acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at the meeting with representatives of the Turkish Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 16.

"The great opportunities are being created in Azerbaijan for intensifying business partnership," Abdullayev said. "In particular, sustainable reforms are being carried out, a favorable atmosphere for business and investment is being created."

In turn, senior adviser to the Turkish Trade Mission in Azerbaijan Ahmet Erdal stressed the importance of the preferential trade agreement signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey and also emphasized the importance of expanding the bilateral trade ties.

"Today, a huge number of the Turkish companies are investing in the Azerbaijani economy, showing great responsibility in this sphere," Erdal said.

Erdal said that the possibility of participation of the Turkish companies in construction and restoration work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is one of the priority tasks today.

