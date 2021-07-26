Construction of underwater tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany across Baltic Sea begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Construction of the Fehmarn Belt underwater tunnel, connecting Denmark and Germany across the Baltic Sea, has begun, Andrew Crone-Langkjær, PR specialist for Danish Femern A / S, told Trend.

"Femern A / S is responsible for planning, implementing the project, and using the tunnel," Crone-Langkjær said. "Two electric railway lines and a 4-lane motorway will be built in the tunnel. Commissioning is scheduled for 2029."

"The cost of the project is seven billion euros," the PR specialist said. "The project is being implemented by a consortium of French, German, Danish, Dutch, and Belgian companies. Floating excavators capable of drilling at a depth of 17 meters and 45 meters have already been attracted for the construction."

Crone-Langkjær said that one of the advantages of the new route will be an increase in transit transportation between Central European countries and Scandinavia.

"After the commissioning of this underwater tunnel, which will become the shortest route, it will be possible to transport more goods by railway and expand the tourism potential of these countries," Crone-Langkjær said.

"The tunnel will greatly reduce CO2 emissions while transport companies and drivers will save time and fuel costs," a PR specialist said. "We will contribute to a more environmentally friendly transport system."

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev