Free trade agreement under preparation between Turkey and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Appropriate steps are constantly being taken to strengthen economic ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and innovations are expected in this direction in the near future, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the remark during a conference in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 28.

The Parliament speaker also reminded that citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan can enter the territory of the two countries with an identity card.

“In March 2021, a preferential trade agreement was approved between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Currently, work is underway on a free trade agreement, after the approval of which the economic ties between the two countries will become even stronger,” Sentop said.