Singapore's manufacturing PMI rises to 51 in July
Singapore's purchasing managers' index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, rose from 50.8 in June to 51 in July, the highest since December 2018 when the reading was 51.1, Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
This is the 13th month of expansion for Singapore's overall manufacturing sector.
A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
Meanwhile, the PMI of Singapore's electronics industry posted an increase of 0.2 points from the previous month to record a faster expansion at 50.8 in July. This is the 12th month of expansion for the electronics industry.
