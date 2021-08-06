Azerbaijan to build 23-km long tunnel under Murovdag mountain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

A tunnel will be built on the Toganaly-Kalbajar highway in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Main Department for Operation and Repair of Roads of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov said at a briefing on the results of the first half of 2021 and further tasks, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

“As a result of the corresponding repair work on the Toganaly-Omar pass-Kalbajar road, uninterrupted movement of military and civilian vehicles was ensured,” Rustamov said.

Rustamov stressed that that representatives of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community arrived via this road to conduct for the first time during many years a Christmas service in the Khudaveng monastery in Kalbajar district.

"The project documentation is being prepared for the reconstruction of the road in accordance with the second technical category and under the Murovdag mountain it is planned to build a road tunnel with a length of 23.4 kilometers,” Rustamov said. “This will contribute to the uninterrupted and safe use of the Toganaly-Kalbajar highway throughout the year."