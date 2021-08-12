Transfer of infrastructure to 'cloud' main trend in IT - Qrator Labs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

The main trend in the field of information technologies in the world, including in Azerbaijan, is the transfer of infrastructure to ‘clouds’, Alexander Lyamin, Founder and CEO of the Russian Qrator Labs company, told Trend.

According to the CEO, ‘cloud’ technologies are becoming an effective tool for business in solving a wide variety of tasks, from analyzing large amounts of data to exchanging documents and automating routine processes.

"Work is greatly simplified with the advent of clouds’, and the speed of processes grows several times, which is not surprising. The transition to cloud technologies allows businesses to flexibly change the infrastructure to meet the needs of the business," said Lyamin.

He stressed that the same trend can be traced in the field of security.

"The constant increase in the level of threats and the increase in the number of high-speed attacks contribute to an increase in the proportion of business entities using external security solutions. Such solutions are specially designed for extreme loads and work under the constant influence of a large number of DDoS attacks, ensuring continuous availability of any business - from a small online store to a large corporation," said Lyamin.

Qrator Labs founder also said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are not far from reality.

"These equipment and solutions require a well-developed infrastructure, therefore, as its cost for attackers becomes more and more attractive, there will be a tendency for an increase in the number of attacks, including on the communications infrastructure," the CEO added.

