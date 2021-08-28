Simplification of declaration forms for taxpayers continues in Azerbaijan

Economy 28 August 2021 09:39 (UTC+04:00)
Simplification of declaration forms for taxpayers continues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan continues the process of improving and simplifying declaration (reporting) forms to ensure the satisfaction of taxpayers, Trend reports with reference to the service.

Following the analysis carried out by the relevant working group, it was found that due to the expansion of the database, adjustment of the forms of declarations and their applications became necessary, said the service.

As reported, in this regard, changes have been made to the forms, including the rules for drawing up the ‘Declaration on the tax withheld at the source of payment from persons providing real estate’, ‘Declaration on the tax on the extraction of mineral resources’ and their appendices.

The new forms of declarations and the rules for their preparation can be found on the website of the State Tax Service, the message says.

To study the opinions and proposals of taxpayers who work with declaration (reporting) forms, the site has a section ‘Proposals for declaration forms’, the message said.

“Taxpayers can send their proposals on the forms and content of all types of tax returns to the State Tax Service through this section. All proposals are carefully studied and analyzed by the relevant working group,” the message says.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties
EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran
EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran
EU ready to work with Iran new administration - Spokesman
EU ready to work with Iran new administration - Spokesman
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian currency rates for August 28 Finance 11:07
Renaissance Capital predicts growth of Azerbaijan's GDP Finance 11:05
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 10:36
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev sends condolences to Joe Biden Uzbekistan 10:35
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy engines Tenders 10:09
Death toll rising in Kazakhstan's military base explosion Kazakhstan 09:56
Russian aircraft with humanitarian cargo lands in quake-hit Haiti Russia 09:49
Azerbaijani oil rising in price Finance 09:40
Simplification of declaration forms for taxpayers continues in Azerbaijan Economy 09:39
Uzbek company exports saffron to Italy Business 09:33
New enterprise in Azerbaijan's industrial park to manufacture LED lamps Business 09:14
Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties Iran 08:57
U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Category 4 landfall of Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit US 08:25
Azerbaijan’s economic expansion showing signs of leveling off since 2011 - UNIDO Business 08:01
U.S. launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast US 07:55
Portugal receives 24 Afghan refugees Europe 07:28
Hurricane Ida lashes Cuba's Isle of Youth Other News 06:51
US reports world’s first deer infected with COVID-19 US 05:54
Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes with Israeli soldiers Other News 04:56
Saudi-led airstrikes kill 20 Houthis in Yemenф Arab World 04:09
7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in California US 02:55
UN chief Guterres voices concern over Afghanistan, but remains hopeful World 02:03
Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over World 01:28
UK records another 38,046 COVID cases Europe 00:38
Turkmenistan, UNDP to launch second phase of SDG project Turkmenistan 27 August 23:59
Only small technical staff of Turkey remains in Afghanistan - Erdogan Turkey 27 August 23:28
At least 19 people dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh river Other News 27 August 22:45
All Turkish provinces now have lower risk of COVID-19 Turkey 27 August 22:16
Georgia provides Afghanistan with drinking water as humanitarian aid Georgia 27 August 21:56
Turkey reports 14,528 more recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 27 August 21:51
Azerbaijani tankers keep successful performance in International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 21:28
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region Uzbekistan 27 August 21:25
EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran Iran 27 August 21:12
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO Politics 27 August 20:56
Azerbaijani peacekeepers complete their mission in Afghanistan with dignity Politics 27 August 20:48
Azerbaijani peacekeeper talks about service with Turkish servicemen in Afghanistan Politics 27 August 20:26
Turkey discloses latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Italy Turkey 27 August 20:24
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish ports from Portugal in 7M2021 revealed Turkey 27 August 20:23
Azerbaijan's First VP grateful to Rehabilitation Center for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for birthday wishes (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 20:02
Turkey publishes latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt Turkey 27 August 19:49
Azerbaijani artillerymen perform night firing at 'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition Politics 27 August 19:26
Volume of fees in Azerbaijani insurance market up in 7M2021 Finance 27 August 18:57
New oil minister reveals Iran's plans for OPEC, global crude market Business 27 August 18:29
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 18:14
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Society 27 August 18:12
Uzbeknefteqaz restores well with large reserves of natural gas, condensate Oil&Gas 27 August 18:10
Turkey's car exports to Israel rise in value for 7M2021 Turkey 27 August 18:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries exceeds polypropylene production Turkmenistan 27 August 18:01
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 27 August 17:52
Azerbaijani peacekeepers return to Baku from Afghanistan (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 17:47
Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Politics 27 August 17:42
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug.27 Society 27 August 17:41
Teva appoints former Moderna CMO Tal Zaks to board Israel 27 August 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 4,203 more COVID-19 cases, 1,724 recoveries Society 27 August 17:34
U.S. consumer spending slows in July US 27 August 17:31
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom keeps 2021 production plan unchanged Business 27 August 17:29
India approves further trials for first homegrown mRNA Covid vaccine Other News 27 August 17:26
India, UK COVID-19 Study Sets Guinness World Record: Report Other News 27 August 17:23
India To Become Global Drone Hub By 2030: Civil Aviation Minister Other News 27 August 17:22
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador Politics 27 August 17:22
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov Russia 27 August 17:21
India, Maldives to sign pact on Greater Male Connectivity Project Other News 27 August 17:21
Uzbekistan sees increase in number of industrial enterprises Business 27 August 17:10
Kazakh QazIndustry agrees on co-op with Brazilian National Confederation of Industry Kazakhstan 27 August 17:03
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company reports drastic increase in revenue Business 27 August 16:58
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador Politics 27 August 16:27
Iran to increase economic and trade ties with Pakistan - President Raisi Iran 27 August 16:11
India’s GDP in June quarter likely to touch record high Other News 27 August 16:10
India of 2047 would be developed country, free of any social discrimination: Kovind Other News 27 August 16:08
Indian aviation market to be ‘very massive’ by FY30 Other News 27 August 16:05
India emerges best-performing equity market in world on yearly, YTD basis Other News 27 August 16:03
Uzbekistan shares plans to increase GDP Business 27 August 16:02
BSTDB plans important changes in its business model for coming years Business 27 August 15:55
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 27 August 15:54
Shares of Uzbek Uzvtortsvetmet listed on the RSE Toshkent Finance 27 August 15:51
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan increases - CBA Finance 27 August 15:45
Shusha is indeed center of Azerbaijani culture - Colombian journalist Politics 27 August 15:44
Journalists from Latin America visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 15:44
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador Politics 27 August 15:41
Expecting oil trade boom, Fujairah Oil Terminal invests in VLCC project Arab World 27 August 15:36
US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin US 27 August 15:31
Armenian PM begins using Azerbaijani toponyms during gov't meeting Politics 27 August 15:21
Iran plans to increase domestic production in industrial sector Business 27 August 15:15
Georgia reveals share of reserve fund spent on fight against COVID-19 in 2020 Finance 27 August 15:09
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran transport corridor to reopen Transport 27 August 15:09
Evacuation of Turkish peacekeepers from Afghanistan continues Politics 27 August 15:06
Iran's newly elected minister calls for mobility in residential construction Construction 27 August 15:04
India reaches vaccine milestone: 50% have got at least one dose Other News 27 August 15:01
BSTDB, SOCAR in talks for co-op on new projects Economy 27 August 15:01
Iran's Oil Ministry discusses proposals for winter fuel supply Oil&Gas 27 August 14:54
India played pivotal role in development of Nepal’s health sector, says minister Other News 27 August 14:47
Iran reveals data on import of edible crude oil within 5 months Iran 27 August 14:46
Uzbekistan Airways switches to hybrid air transportation model Transport 27 August 14:37
Georgia’s 2020 air traffic exceeds indicators of 2019 Transport 27 August 14:37
Iran announces import of more COVID-19 vaccine from China Society 27 August 14:34
We have strong national position on Afghanistan: Indian EAM Other News 27 August 14:33
SOCAR's affiliate increases export of Azerbaijani oil to Ukrainian refinery Oil&Gas 27 August 14:17
Payment cards gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 27 August 14:17
Azerbaijan unveils value and volume of gas exports to Bulgaria for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 27 August 13:49
Uzbeknefteqaz opens tender for creation of scientific, geological products Tenders 27 August 13:44
All news