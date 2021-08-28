Azerbaijan to export processed leather to Europe
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28
Trend:
Azerbaijan will export processed leather to Europe, Trend reports on Aug.28, citing the report from the Food Safety Agency.
According to the report, on the basis of appeals of domestic leather producers, 3A CUMEN DERI LLC and SAHINDARI.M LLC, the agency assessed the compliance of these enterprises with the requirements specified in the European Commission Regulation No. 142/2011.
After eliminating the shortcomings, the agency sent a letter for the enterprises’ inclusion in the EU Expert System for Trade Supply Control.
Thus, both enterprises became participants in this system to export products from processed leather made in Azerbaijan to the EU.
