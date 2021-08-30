Azerbaijan launches online app for entrepreneurs - Agency for SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Azerbaijan has launched an online application for entrepreneurs in Yevlakh, Khachmaz, as well nearby districts, Trend reports citing the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises on Aug. 30.

According to the agency, entrepreneurs wishing to use the services of the Yevlakh and Khachmaz SME Houses can take the online queue, saving time, through the ‘KOB novbe’ (SME queue) application developed for this purpose.

The application can be downloaded from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=aze.asanx.kob_queue.

In the first half of 2021, 16,280 services were provided to entrepreneurs in the Khachmaz and Yevlakh Houses of SMEs.

Currently, in each of the SME Houses, more than 20 state and private structures provide entrepreneurs with over 200 services.

The detailed information about this can be found by linking to https://bit.ly/3xhY4rs.