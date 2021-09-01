Impossible to export vegetables, fruits with excess volume of pesticides to Russia - Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

It will be impossible to export vegetables and fruits with the volume of pesticides, nitrates and heavy metals to Russia that does not meet the standards of this country, Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, said, Trend reports on Sept. 1.

“The Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) will sign an agreement "On cooperation in the safe use of pesticides and agrochemicals",” the chairman added.

Tahmazli stressed that after the conclusion of the agreement, the export of fruits and vegetables to Russia, in which the residual volume of pesticides, nitrates and heavy metals does not meet the standards of this country, will be impossible.

"The federal law of Russia "On the safe use of pesticides and agrochemicals" has been changed, according to which the producers of vegetables and fruits must use the registered and internationally recognized pesticides and agrochemicals".

The chairman added that in connection with these changes, the Russian side was informed about pesticides which are used by 157 tomato producers, 86 apple producers and producers of other agricultural products in Azerbaijan.