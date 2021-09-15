Azerbaijan records growth in prices for hybrid vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Prices of hybrid vehicles have risen by up to 15 percent in Azerbaijan over recent months, expert in the field of motor transport Elnur Aliyev told Trend.

According to Aliyev, among these vehicles, the greatest interest of buyers is Toyota Prius.

"In general, the demand for hybrid vehicles increased all over the world. They are imported to Azerbaijan mainly directly from the US or through Georgia. Most often, vehicles manufactured in 2006-2008 are imported by Azerbaijan. They are bought from the US via auctions. Previously, at these auctions there were fewer buyers, so these vehicles could be bought at a lower price,” he said.

“Currently, demand is great, so the prices have grown. It’s natural that this price growth affects prices in Azerbaijan. For example, two-three months ago, Toyota Prius (manufactured in 2008) in good condition could be bought for 12,500 manat ($7,350), whilst at present it’s sold for 13,800 manat ($8,120) -14,000 manat ($8,240). Interest in these cars is associated with economical fuel consumption," concluded the expert.