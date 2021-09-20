Azerbaijan to continue apple, tomato exports to Russia by railway cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan will continue to export apples and tomatoes to Russia by railway cars until April 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control (Rosselkhoznadzor).

According to the organization, following the mentioned date, it’s expected to transit to container shipments.

"The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, upon receiving notifications from the Rosselkhoznadzor on the detection of pests and diseases in vegetables and fruits supplied to Russia, immediately conducts an investigation and a set of quarantine measures,” the service said.

“In the near future, a list of measures taken after the detection of brown monilious rot in Azerbaijani nectarines and apricots will be sent to Rosselkhoznadzor," added the organization.

On September 17 negotiations between the head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert and the chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli were held.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev