Azerbaijan presents startups at the Teknofest Festival in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The Teknofest event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies, Trend reports.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy among Turkish youth, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Azerbaijan also presented its startups at Teknofest, among which are the "Victory Road" space station model, Idrak Technology Transfer projects, Iqlime, Safee Bike, Viastellar, HealWith, SmogFree, Battle of Bots, Smart Parking IoT and GSM Smart Electric-AMR ST 13 startups.

Azerbaijani startups cover such areas and directions as the space industry, transport, military industry, education, medicine, agriculture, video games and new technologies in general.

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank visited Azerbaijani national pavilion and got acquainted with Azerbaijani startups.

The event will end on September 26.