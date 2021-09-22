Device for increasing productivity of bee colonies successfully tested in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The ANTIVARROA device, which cleans bee colonies from mites to increase their productivity, was successfully tested on a beekeeping farm in the village of Uchtapa in the Goygol district from August through September 2021, Trend reports via Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan.

This device was among the winners of the grant competition held by the Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan in connection with the financing of projects in the field of education, science, research and support.

The Agency reported that two bee colonies were cleared of mites during the tests.

One of the advantages of the device, developed by electronic engineers and beekeepers, is that it works in the field without electricity.

Currently, "Amir Technical Service" LLC is preparing the device for mass production, and is also developing a version that will run on solar energy. The device has already been patented by the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.

Some 15 projects were financed within the framework of the Agency's first grant competition. According to the project "Development of a national brand device for cleaning honeybees from ticks", Amir Technical Service LLC was provided with 17,300 manat ($10,176).

A startup certificate, which exempts the LLC from income taxes for three years, was issued to the project.