Azerbaijan Investment Holding to supervise International Bank of Azerbaijan - presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on transferring the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Trend reports.
