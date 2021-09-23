Azerbaijan to develop identification and registration system of farm animals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

A system of identification and registration of farm animals is being developed in Azerbaijan, in order to ensure biological safety and create control mechanisms in the field of safety of animal products, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

The system will contain information about the product manufacturer, processing plant, and other information, including the identification number assigned to the farm animal, as well as information about vaccination of livestock, veterinary drugs used for therapeutic and preventive purposes.

The system will allow tracking product shipments from the farm to the consumer.