Azerbaijan's economy minister talks gov't support to private sector for 8M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Within the framework of the government support to the private sector in Azerbaijan, 48.4 million manat ($28.4 million) of soft loans were allocated to finance 945 investment projects from January through August 2021, the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Jabbarov said that 59.2 percent of soft loans were allocated to agriculture, 24.2 percent - to manufacturing and processing of industrial products, and 16.6 percent - to other sectors.

“Around 97.5 percent of loans were allocated to micro, small and medium enterprises. Implementation of these investment projects will create more than 1,400 new jobs,” the minister wrote.