Saudi Arabia aims to improve competency in industrial sector

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef revealed the kingdom's plan to build a competency-based industrial sector, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks during a meeting about the newly launched Human Capability Development Program, highlighting that Saudi companies have high capabilities and international competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh noted that the program will help improve the skills of students and provide lifetime education opportunities for citizens.

Ahmed Al Rajhi, the minister of Human Resources and Social Development, said that the program also aims to develop the labor market, starting from preparing youths for future.

The program was launched on Sept. 15 by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As a national strategy to enhance the competitiveness of labor market, it includes 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.