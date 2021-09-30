Azerbaijan to present startups to investors at upcoming summit in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.30

Trend:

A special program for the presentation of startups is planned to be introduced during the Azerbaijan Investment and Culture Summit in Baku on October 27-29, Trend reports citing the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

According to the agency, one of the main goals of the summit, with the participation of many well-known officials of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and representatives of the private sector, is to provide young people with the opportunity to present their start-up projects to investors.

In this regard, an exhibition is expected to be held, at which about 50 start-up projects from the OIC member countries will be presented. They will cover food and agricultural technologies, green industry, modern technologies, games and online applications, environment and renewable energy, smart technologies, air transport, logistics, and other spheres.

Applications for the presentation of Azerbaijani startups at the exhibition will be accepted until October 5. More information is available here.

The organizers will contact representatives of only those startup projects that the organizing committee chooses.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Investment and Culture Summit will be held under the joint organization of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency, with the support of the ministries of economy and culture.

The event will be attended by officials, businessmen from Azerbaijan, Turkey and other OIC member countries, representatives of international organizations, investors, representatives of startups and youth organizations. As part of the three-day event, panel sessions on various topics, exhibitions and other events will be organized.