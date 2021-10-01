South Korea's exports set fresh high in Sept. on solid shipments of chips

South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 11 consecutive months and set a record high level by rising 16.7 percent, data showed Friday, maintaining solid growth despite growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants around the globe, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

Outbound shipments came to US$55.8 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The monthly figure was the highest since South Korea started compiling such data in 1956. The previous record was $55.4 billion posted in July this year.

Imports climbed 31 percent to $51.6 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.2 billion. It marked the 17th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.