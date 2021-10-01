Azerbaijan's Working Group for liberated lands holds meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1
Trend:
A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani liberated territories (from Armenian occupation), has been held, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General
Search continues for Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during Second Karabakh War - military prosecutor
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces