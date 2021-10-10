Jordan's GDP rises by 3.2 pct in 2nd quarter of 2021

Jordan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, announced the Department of Statistics (DoS), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It said that the increase was driven by broad growth in various sectors of the economy, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

According to the department's figures, the construction sector grew by 5.7 percent in the January-June period, followed by the extractive industries 5.4 percent, the transportation, storage and communications sector by 4.3 percent, the manufacturing sector by 3.9 percent, and the wholesale, retail trade and hospitality sector 3.8 percent.