Wine imports almost double this year amid pandemic

Economy 14 October 2021 06:02 (UTC+04:00)
Wine imports almost double this year amid pandemic

South Korea's wine imports nearly doubled in the first eight months of 2021 from a year earlier as more people enjoyed drinking at home and alone amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

Asia's fourth-largest economy imported US$370.5 million worth of wine in the January-August period, up 96.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.

The figure surpassed last year's imports worth about $330 million and exceeded those of beer, which amounted to $147.8 million in the eight-month period.

Industry sources said wine imports soared in the first eight months as people preferred drinking by themselves at home instead of going to bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

France was the largest exporter of wine to South Korea at $116.2 million, followed by the United States at $61.04 million, Chile at some $57 million and Spain at $28.65 million.

In contrast, beer imports dipped in the first half as imports of Japanese brands tumbled on a boycott of goods from the neighboring country due to Tokyo's curbs on exports of key materials to Seoul.

Also responsible was the growing popularity of homegrown craft beer among local drinkers, according to the sources.

South Korea's beer imports fell to $226.9 million last year from $281 million in 2019. In particular, imports of Japanese brands plunged to $5.7 million last year from $39.8 million, according to the data.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
S. Korea, UAE agree to push for free trade deal Business 07:13
U.S. inflation remains elevated in September amid supply chain disruptions Economy 06:38
Wine imports almost double this year amid pandemic Economy 06:02
World Bank chief highlights "tragic reversal" in development amid pandemic Finance 05:24
G20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery, watch inflation Economy 04:46
Saudi Arabia calls on UN to monitor distribution of humanitarian aid Arab World 04:08
Heating US homes set to break the bank this winter Finance 03:25
Israeli, Dutch researchers develop new technology for water desalination Business 02:56
Japan, UK commit to free, open Indo-Pacific Europe 02:17
EU Commission presents toolbox to counter energy price spike Economy 01:39
France to extend COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 01:04
US emerges as biggest Bitcoin miner after China crypto crackdown Finance 00:38
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 14, 2020 Politics 00:01
S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on offshore plant service industry cooperation Economy 13 October 23:53
Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 October 23:11
Israel, Sudan agree to enhance cooperation Israel 13 October 22:36
FM Zalkaliani calls US Defense Secretary's upcoming visit 'historic' Georgia 13 October 22:00
IEA urges more investment in clean energy Economy 13 October 21:41
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM Finance 13 October 21:39
Cloud services take incredible leap in Azerbaijan - ONYX Economy 13 October 21:13
Azerbaijan denies information about return of Iranian drivers to their country Politics 13 October 21:04
Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years Turkmenistan 13 October 21:00
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of missing serviceman whose remains found in Hadrut Politics 13 October 20:23
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organizes webinar on pharmaceutical products (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13 October 20:08
Businessmen from Russia's Udmurtia Republic to visit Azerbaijan Economy 13 October 20:02
Remains of missing Azerbaijani servicemen found in liberated Hadrut Azerbaijan 13 October 19:28
Georgian cargo turnover increases Georgia 13 October 18:34
Azerbaijani construction company opens tender to buy design estimates for overhauls Azerbaijan 13 October 18:34
Turkish president to pay one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 13 October 18:29
Iran sees increase in value of exports from Ardabil Province Business 13 October 18:28
Azerbaijan’s Interior ministry reveals details of severe road accident with passenger bus in Baku Society 13 October 18:28
EBRD to provide loan to Uzbek fiberglass producer Business 13 October 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 October 18:26
Turkmenistan and WIPO ink new deal on provision of services Turkmenistan 13 October 18:26
Azerbaijan holds presentation of website on Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 17:58
IMF expects economic growth in Georgia Georgia 13 October 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,265 more COVID-19 cases, 868 recoveries Society 13 October 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 13 October 17:48
Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion Arab World 13 October 17:46
India committed to mainstream biodiversity consideration across all sectors: Environment Minister Other News 13 October 17:41
Iran’s TPO unveils amount of funds allocated to support non-oil exports Business 13 October 17:40
ADB to prioritize Uzbekistan’s transformation to market-based economy through reforms (Exclusive) Business 13 October 17:39
Good vaccination rate helpful for Indian economy, says IMF's Gita Gopinath Other News 13 October 17:38
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Turkish, Georgian affiliates share financial data for 1H2021 Finance 13 October 17:31
TAP launches public consultation on Network Code Oil&Gas 13 October 17:30
Indian Cabinet approves phase-2 of Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation Other News 13 October 17:28
Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency Society 13 October 17:26
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army leaves for Istanbul Politics 13 October 17:24
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immunity - Azerbaijan's chief infectologist Society 13 October 17:23
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 13 October 17:22
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan Transport 13 October 17:21
Georgia shows good dynamics in foreign trade data - minister Georgia 13 October 17:14
Azerbaijan's MoD comments on sounds of explosions heard in Ganja Politics 13 October 17:13
Bank of Georgia and USAID support Georgian business Georgia 13 October 17:12
ARETI presents proposals for dev’t of Turkmen Caspian shelf Turkmenistan 13 October 17:11
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 13 October 17:08
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 16:59
French Orano continues administrative procedures to start uranium production in Kazakhstan Business 13 October 16:55
Karabakh conflict over, it's time to talk about peace - CMO chairman Politics 13 October 16:53
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at Chabahar port Transport 13 October 16:51
Iran's IRENEX reveals sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company Oil&Gas 13 October 16:48
European coal demand and production correlation Oil&Gas 13 October 16:47
Oracle opens Jerusalem underground data center US 13 October 16:24
German economic institutes slash 2021 growth forecast to 2.4% Europe 13 October 16:22
Turkmen chemical plant opens manufacturing of laundry soaps Turkmenistan 13 October 16:17
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil Arab World 13 October 16:16
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company implements its production plan Oil&Gas 13 October 16:16
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank looks to raise share of business loans in its portfolio Finance 13 October 15:48
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan Turkey 13 October 15:48
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for road reconstruction in Baku Politics 13 October 15:47
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 15:39
Masdar company to invest in solar energy in Georgia Georgia 13 October 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes Transport 13 October 15:36
Georgian wheat imports from Russia down Georgia 13 October 15:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 13 October 15:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:30
Passenger transport indicators up twofold in Kazakhstan Transport 13 October 15:17
US Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Talimarjon field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 October 15:17
Iran-Oman joint trade commission to discuss pressing issues at upcoming meeting Business 13 October 15:12
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 13 October 15:10
Iran receives first delivery of domestic made ambulance bus Transport 13 October 15:08
AZAL and Airbus Discussing the Possibility of the Airline's Fleet Renewal Other News 13 October 14:59
Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of CIS FMs Council in Minsk Politics 13 October 14:54
Azerbaijan’s solar photovoltaic power capacity up by over 12% Oil&Gas 13 October 14:53
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 14:47
New nepheline syenite plant to open in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 13 October 14:30
Iran preparing for unloading large volumes of basic goods in coming months Transport 13 October 14:28
India needs 5,630 GW solar capacity by 2070 for net zero emissions: study Other News 13 October 14:10
Malabar drill may expand in future: US navy chief Other News 13 October 14:05
Indian FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms in meeting with institutional investors in US Other News 13 October 14:03
In general we are satisfied with Russian peace mediation - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 14:01
Our involvement in Afghanistan was only limited to our peacekeepers - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 13:58
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:56
Main principle in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is independence - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 13:49
The plan is to return former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:48
Kenya to launch tea processing plant in Iran Business 13 October 13:48
We need to look to the future, because we have discovered new gas deposits - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:47
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan Politics 13 October 13:36
All news