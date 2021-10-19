Hungarian companies to attend Rebuild Karabakh EXPO
Hungarian companies, together with the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency will be present at the 1st Azerbaijan International “Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh” Exhibition between 20-22 October, 2021 at the Baku Expo Center.
At the Hungarian stand, the Hungarian companies will offer their technologies and solutions in the construction industry and other areas for the restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
AccessBank eyes increasing loan portfolio mainly in segment of micro, agricultural entrepreneurs - Acting Chairman of Board (Interview)