Proposal made to introduce excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, hookahs in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A proposal has been made to include tobacco substitutes, disposable electronic cigarettes, hookahs and their substitutes in the list of excisable goods, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

The change is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, which was discussed at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to the proposed change, an excise rate of 30 manats ($17.65) is introduced for each kilogram of tobacco substitutes, and 0.25 manats ($0.15) for each unit of disposable electronic cigarettes, hookah and their substitutes.