Charter capital of Azerbaijan's Educational Student Credit Fund to be raised in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Charter capital of Azerbaijan's Educational Student Credit Fund will be increased in 2022, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the bill "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, the charter capital will be raised by 22 million manat ($12.9 million) or 27.5 percent - from 80 million manat ($47 million) to 102 million manat ($60 million).

The minister noted that the increase will be made through funds envisaged for these purposes in the state budget.