Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission

The representatives of over 30 Russian companies intend to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission next week, Ruslan Mirsayapov, trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend on Nov. 11.

Mirsayapov added that the event, organized by the Russian Export Center and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, will be held on Nov. 17-18.

"Baku is actively preparing for a business mission of the representatives of the Russian companies, developing urban infrastructure, to Azerbaijan,” trade representative added.

“The heads of 32 companies interested in entering the Azerbaijani market in the field of transport, design and construction of settlements in the "Digital City" format, energy and sustainable development, supply of railway and automotive equipment, rail products, modern digital solutions, are expected to arrive in Baku,” Mirsayapov said.

Mirsayapov noted that the format of a business mission implies holding of numerous targeted negotiations between representatives of the Russian companies and potential partners from Azerbaijan.

A delegation of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is also expected to visit Azerbaijan within the business mission to hold bilateral meetings and negotiations to intensify trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

