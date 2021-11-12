Azerbaijan discloses production volume of motor oil for 2022

Economy 12 November 2021 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses production volume of motor oil for 2022
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)
Russia interested in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties - Institute of Contemporary Development
Russia interested in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties - Institute of Contemporary Development
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Bandirma port Turkey 14:59
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert Politics 14:43
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO) Politics 14:25
Tourist inflow from Turkmenistan to Georgia down Georgia 14:24
Maire Tecnimont sees significance increase in revenues Oil&Gas 14:11
Russia interested in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties - Institute of Contemporary Development Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan notes increase in employment Economy 14:01
Azerbaijan discloses production volume of motor oil for 2022 Economy 13:45
Azerbaijan’s forecast for petroleum bitumen production revealed Economy 13:28
Kazakhstan capable of maintaining its position in oil production worldwide - Renaissance Capital Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijan reveals projected revenues to state budget from excise taxes on alcoholic beverages Economy 13:04
Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases Russia 12:57
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul Politics 12:56
Tourist arrivals into Georgia via Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports up Georgia 12:55
Kazakhstan imposes ban on export of petroleum products by road vehicles Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijani economy recovering faster than expected - finance minister Economy 12:46
Azerbaijan plans to increase aviation fuel output by 2025 Economy 12:35
Azerbaijani finance minister names amount of state budget's social spending for 2022 Economy 12:26
Investments in Vostok Oil project estimated at $140 billion Russia 12:25
Azerbaijan forecasts grape wine production in 2022 Economy 12:25
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of local livestock production by 2025 Economy 12:21
Kazakhstan's Hyperborea company to implement wind farm projects Oil&Gas 12:18
Kyrgyz president thanks Azerbaijani president for 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan projects revenues to state budget for 2022 from excise tax on tobacco products Economy 12:14
Azerbaijan eyes increasing salary of law enforcement officers working in liberated lands Economy 12:10
Enagas actively working on ecological transition Oil&Gas 12:05
Enagas details decarbonisation roadmap Oil&Gas 11:57
Azerbaijan eyes increasing gasoline production in 2022 Economy 11:37
Azerbaijan's Parliament continues discussing state budget bill for 2022 Politics 11:34
IMF funding crucial for reforms, proper management, Georgia says Georgia 11:33
Azerbaijan to reduce share of oil revenues in financing state budget expenditures Economy 11:21
Elbit Systems wins $74m Korean airborne munitions deal Israel 11:19
Azerbaijan records growth in number of its economically active citizens Economy 11:19
New SOCAR Bonds Sold for $1,075 Economy 11:03
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 12 Georgia 10:51
Georgia records surge in tourist inflow from Uzbekistan Georgia 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:49
Kazakhstan's GDP may reach pre-crisis level - Renaissance Capital Kazakhstan 10:46
Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar district announces tender for improvement work Tenders 10:45
ICGB reacts to reports on delays of interconnector's construction Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:44
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates US 10:34
Georgian Parliament to discuss draft state budget for 2022 Georgia 10:25
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas approves dev't strategy for 2022-2031 Oil&Gas 10:25
Turkmen enterprise exports polypropylene yarn to Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 10:24
Azerbaijan's industrial production value growing Business 10:23
4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece Europe 10:18
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Constitution Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:06
17 graduates of Baku Higher Oil School get jobs with ‘Neftqaztikinti’ trust of SOCAR (PHOTO) Society 09:56
Oil prices drop on higher dollar in volatile week Oil&Gas 09:44
Nar continues its social projects to support Karabakh war particiants Society 09:43
Azerbaijan to exempt sale, import of electric cars from VAT in 2022 Economy 09:41
Azerbaijan developing strategy for its water resources Economy 09:33
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia Georgia 09:31
Iran increases home appliances production Business 09:19
1,260 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:14
EBRD sheds light on dealing with Soviet-era uranium mining sites in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 08:00
Russia, China, Pakistan, US urge Taliban to observe international obligations Other News 07:27
At least 41 killed as heavy rains hit southern India and Sri Lanka Other News 06:33
Pace of Europe's economic recovery hit by high energy costs Europe 05:51
U.S. Iran envoy visits UAE, Israel, Saudi and Bahrain US 05:09
Fitch says Israel's budget approval reduces political, fiscal risks to economy Israel 04:26
Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says Europe 03:42
EU's Green Deal will fail if anyone is left behind: European Commissioner Europe 02:44
F.W. de Klerk, South African president who oversaw end of apartheid, dies at 85 Other News 01:57
Tesla shares inch higher after Musk sheds $5 bln in equity Business 01:06
Oil market conditions to become more challenging from 2022 Oil&Gas 00:22
Acting FM of Afghanistan arrives in Pakistan for 3-day visit Other News 00:19
Saakashvili quits hunger strike if transferred to multifunctional hospital Georgia 00:11
Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan national football team looses to Luxembourg Society 11 November 23:36
President of Kazakhstan meets with Secretary General of Turkic Council Kazakhstan 11 November 23:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with President of the International Turkic Academy Politics 11 November 22:51
Georgia, UNDP sign memorandum of understanding Georgia 11 November 22:38
Heads of three branches of Iran's government agree on next year's budget strategy Finance 11 November 22:36
Iran seeks to curb high gas consumption Oil&Gas 11 November 22:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 11 Uzbekistan 11 November 22:32
Azerbaijan discloses production volume of dry gas for 2022 Economy 11 November 20:57
Azerbaijan unveils production volume of lubricants in 2022 Economy 11 November 20:37
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for infrastructure projects in 2022 Economy 11 November 20:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 November 20:17
MasterCard rep in Azerbaijan talks about security of making payments through smartphone Economy 11 November 20:09
Azerbaijan unveils production volume of fuel oil for 2022 Oil&Gas 11 November 19:44
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for social projects in 2022 Economy 11 November 19:34
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission Economy 11 November 19:27
Azerbaijan predicts production volume of petroleum coke for 2022 Economy 11 November 19:06
Production of oil products in Azerbaijan to increase by 2025 Economy 11 November 18:52
Production of hydrotreated gasoline to decrease in Azerbaijan by 2024 Economy 11 November 18:35
Diesel fuel production in Azerbaijan to increase by 2025 Economy 11 November 18:26
Kazakhstan's dependence on global commodity market creates additional risks Business 11 November 18:09
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids output Oil&Gas 11 November 18:06
Consumer spending in Azerbaijan up Finance 11 November 17:57
Kazakhstan reveals diesel fuel deficit reasons Oil&Gas 11 November 17:55
Kazakhstan, the US to exchange trade missions Kazakhstan 11 November 17:53
Russians set record for cash loans taken out per year Russia 11 November 17:51
Georgian Ministry of Justice welcomes EU Court decision on Saakashvili Georgia 11 November 17:51
Iran's steel industry to face possible gas shortage during coming winter Oil&Gas 11 November 17:47
Russia’s Rostov actively negotiating on doing business in Azerbaijan Economy 11 November 17:42
UAE, Bahrain, Israel and U.S. forces in first joint naval drill Arab World 11 November 17:39
All news