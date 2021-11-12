Azerbaijan reveals projected inflation rate for 2022

Economy 12 November 2021 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals projected inflation rate for 2022
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 10
Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 6 million
Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 6 million
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
AZAL to start operating flights from Baku to Almaty Economy 18:09
Azerbaijan projects edge-up in spending of its population by 2025 Economy 18:01
Azerbaijan eyes allocating sufficient funds from budget for restoration of liberated territories Economy 17:40
Kazakhstan's energy system to expand – ministry Oil&Gas 17:39
Azerbaijan forecasts rise of investments in fixed capital by 2025 Economy 17:36
Azerbaijan forecasts state budget revenues from petrochemical taxes in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:31
Azerbaijan reveals projected inflation rate for 2022 Economy 17:27
Azerbaijan's economically active population forecasted to grow in 2022 Economy 17:25
Azerbaijan reveals forecast on investments to be made in oil, gas sector in 2022 Economy 17:21
Azerbaijan discloses forecast average monthly salary in 2022 Economy 17:11
President Ilham Aliyev awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:53
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 16:51
Georgia reveals countries with biggest tourist inflow for 10M2021 Georgia 16:48
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in VIII Turkic Council Summit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:47
Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shares data on amount of construction work in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 16:40
Azerbaijan fully complies with points of trilateral statement dated Nov.10, 2020 - PM Politics 16:34
Georgian, Turkish border units hold joint exercises Georgia 16:32
NICE Systems jumps on strong Q3 Israel 16:31
Tesla's Musk sells more shares worth $687 million US 16:27
Dutch face three-week, partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar Europe 16:23
Gas price in Europe up to almost $950 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens Europe 16:22
OPEC estimates 13% loss in oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijan’s foreign investments in fixed assets projected to grow in 2022 Economy 16:09
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of bank loans as of Oct.1, 2021 Uzbekistan 16:07
Azerbaijan forecasts domestic investments to increase Economy 16:06
Georgia's cardboard producing company expands, backed by Bank of Georgia Georgia 15:42
Uniper’s economic net debt falls significantly Oil&Gas 15:39
Companies of Belarus ready to support infrastructure in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 15:39
Azerbaijani finance minister talks purchase of COVID-19 vaccines (Exclusive) Economy 15:38
Azerbaijan's railway cargo transit up in 9M2021 Transport 15:37
Azerbaijan reveals projected budget allocations for defense, law enforcement for 2022 Economy 15:33
“Karabakh – Winter Wonderland”: NARGIS Publishing House Opens a New Exhibition Society 15:23
Azerbaijani Aviators donating blood once again (PHOTO) Society 15:16
Promotion of Russian language in Azerbaijan is amazing - Russian politician Society 15:16
Euro zone industry output stronger than expected in Sept Europe 15:13
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Bandirma port Turkey 14:59
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert Politics 14:43
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO) Politics 14:25
Tourist inflow from Turkmenistan to Georgia down Georgia 14:24
Maire Tecnimont sees significance increase in revenues Oil&Gas 14:11
Russia interested in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties - Institute of Contemporary Development Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan notes increase in employment Economy 14:01
Azerbaijan discloses production volume of motor oil for 2022 Economy 13:45
Azerbaijan’s forecast for petroleum bitumen production revealed Economy 13:28
Kazakhstan capable of maintaining its position in oil production worldwide - Renaissance Capital Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijan reveals projected revenues to state budget from excise taxes on alcoholic beverages Economy 13:04
Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases Russia 12:57
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:56
Tourist arrivals into Georgia via Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports up Georgia 12:55
Kazakhstan imposes ban on export of petroleum products by road vehicles Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijani economy recovering faster than expected - finance minister Economy 12:46
Azerbaijan plans to increase aviation fuel output by 2025 Economy 12:35
Azerbaijani finance minister names amount of state budget's social spending for 2022 Economy 12:26
Investments in Vostok Oil project estimated at $140 billion Russia 12:25
Azerbaijan forecasts grape wine production in 2022 Economy 12:25
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of local livestock production by 2025 Economy 12:21
Kazakhstan's Hyperborea company to implement wind farm projects Oil&Gas 12:18
Kyrgyz president thanks Azerbaijani president for 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan projects revenues to state budget for 2022 from excise tax on tobacco products Economy 12:14
Azerbaijan eyes increasing salary of law enforcement officers working in liberated lands Economy 12:10
Enagas actively working on ecological transition Oil&Gas 12:05
Enagas details decarbonisation roadmap Oil&Gas 11:57
Azerbaijan eyes increasing gasoline production in 2022 Economy 11:37
Azerbaijan's Parliament continues discussing state budget bill for 2022 Politics 11:34
IMF funding crucial for reforms, proper management, Georgia says Georgia 11:33
Azerbaijan to reduce share of oil revenues in financing state budget expenditures Economy 11:21
Elbit Systems wins $74m Korean airborne munitions deal Israel 11:19
Azerbaijan records growth in number of its economically active citizens Economy 11:19
New SOCAR Bonds Sold for $1,075 Economy 11:03
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 12 Georgia 10:51
Georgia records surge in tourist inflow from Uzbekistan Georgia 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:49
Kazakhstan's GDP may reach pre-crisis level - Renaissance Capital Kazakhstan 10:46
Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar district announces tender for improvement work Tenders 10:45
ICGB reacts to reports on delays of interconnector's construction Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:44
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates US 10:34
Georgian Parliament to discuss draft state budget for 2022 Georgia 10:25
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas approves dev't strategy for 2022-2031 Oil&Gas 10:25
Turkmen enterprise exports polypropylene yarn to Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 10:24
Azerbaijan's industrial production value growing Business 10:23
4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece Europe 10:18
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Constitution Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:06
17 graduates of Baku Higher Oil School get jobs with ‘Neftqaztikinti’ trust of SOCAR (PHOTO) Society 09:56
Oil prices drop on higher dollar in volatile week Oil&Gas 09:44
Nar continues its social projects to support Karabakh war particiants Society 09:43
Azerbaijan to exempt sale, import of electric cars from VAT in 2022 Economy 09:41
Azerbaijan developing strategy for its water resources Economy 09:33
Turkey shares data on marine fuel exports to Georgia Georgia 09:31
Iran increases home appliances production Business 09:19
1,260 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:14
EBRD sheds light on dealing with Soviet-era uranium mining sites in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 08:00
Russia, China, Pakistan, US urge Taliban to observe international obligations Other News 07:27
At least 41 killed as heavy rains hit southern India and Sri Lanka Other News 06:33
Pace of Europe's economic recovery hit by high energy costs Europe 05:51
U.S. Iran envoy visits UAE, Israel, Saudi and Bahrain US 05:09
Fitch says Israel's budget approval reduces political, fiscal risks to economy Israel 04:26
Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says Europe 03:42
EU's Green Deal will fail if anyone is left behind: European Commissioner Europe 02:44
All news