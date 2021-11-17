Azerbaijani parliament adopts budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament discussed the bill "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022" at its plenary session on November 17, Trend reports.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

The budget revenues and expenses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022 are proposed to be approved in the amount of 180.4 million manat ($106.1 million).