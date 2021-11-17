Azerbaijani parliament adopts budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Azerbaijani parliament discussed the bill "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022" at its plenary session on November 17, Trend reports.
Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.
The budget revenues and expenses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022 are proposed to be approved in the amount of 180.4 million manat ($106.1 million).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to continue to give adequate response to any military provocations against territorial integrity – MFA
Azerbaijan reveals number of wounded veterans of Second Karabakh War assigned disability, social benefits
US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Equitable energy transition possible together with traditional energy sources – Azerbaijan’s energy minister
Military attaches, reps of int’l organizations accredited in Azerbaijan informed on situation at state border (PHOTO)