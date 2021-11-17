Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on Energy Supply in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

A video conference meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] was held, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

During the meeting, the activities carried out to implement the decisions taken at the previous meetings of the working group were discussed.

Besides, the meeting participants were informed about the trip of a delegation consisting of the Energy Ministry’s officials to the city of Shusha.

The instructions on heat supply of the respective buildings in the city of Shusha were fulfilled, and hot water supply issues were resolved.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies informed about the measures taken last week to restore and reconstruct the energy infrastructure in Shusha city, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Kalbajar districts, work on the construction of substations, power lines, updating cable lines, installing power transmission poles and transformers.