Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The creating zones free from diseases of plants and animals in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is on the agenda, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press-conference, Trend reports on Nov. 22.

“After the creation of such zones, they will be included in the international register,” Tahmazli added. “It will be possible to export fruits, vegetables, as well as animal products from these territories to any country.”