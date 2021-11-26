Azerbaijan's non-oil export reached highest level since early 2021 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports from January through October 2021 have reached the highest level since the beginning of the year and made up 42 percent of the total exports, the country's deputy economy minister Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark during the Azerbaijani-South Korean trade-investment forum named "Great return to Karabakh: investment potential of liberated territories [the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], current and planned projects" in Seoul.

According to him, in the first 10 months of this year, non-oil exports of Azerbaijan grew by 37.7 percent, and the non-oil sector itself - by 5.9 percent.

By the end of 2021, non-oil exports of Azerbaijan, according to forecasts of the Ministry of Economy, will exceed 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion), and GDP growth - five percent.

