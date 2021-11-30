Pakistani companies may partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed prospects for development of bilateral cooperation in the field of industry, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on Nov. 30.
"During our meeting with Zobaida Jalal, the Minister of Defense Production of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we exchanged views on the development of industrial cooperation between our countries, as well as the participation of Pakistani companies in restoration of our liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war]," Jabbarov noted.
