Organization of social zone of Aghdam Industrial Park completes in Azerbaijan – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The organization of the social zone of Aghdam Industrial Park has been completed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“A container-type office, dormitory, medical center, store, pharmacy, and canteen have been established for residents, an asphalt road has been laid and landscaping has been carried out,” the minister tweeted.

Jabbarov tweeted that Aghdam Industrial Park is considering 5 projects for the production of various types of synthetic carpets, special and individual clothing, polymer products, solar-powered light poles and special roofing, prefabricated reinforced concrete products.

“These projects are expected to create more than 1,100 new jobs,” the minister tweeted.