Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts amount of need criterion for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The draft law "on the amount of the criterion of need in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022" was put to vote and adopted in the third reading at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Dec. 3.
According to the information, the criterion of need for the next year is set at 200 manats ($117.68).
It is noted that the need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021 amounted to 170 manats ($100.03).
