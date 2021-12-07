Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
Sixty percent of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway has been constructed, deputy head of the Main Operation and Road Repair Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov told REAL TV, Trend reports on Dec. 7.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst