Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway

Economy 7 December 2021 18:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Sixty percent of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway has been constructed, deputy head of the Main Operation and Road Repair Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov told REAL TV, Trend reports on Dec. 7.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway Economy 18:26
Azerbaijan building new high-speed road in Shusha city Politics 18:25
Azerbaijan-Iran plan to build new bridge to increase traffic Transport 18:23
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund Business 18:06
Iran looks to expand agricultural ties with Romania Business 18:01
EIB, EBRD touch on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 18:01
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:00
Georgia shortens terms of COVID-19 booster vaccination Georgia 17:59
Azerbaijan shares data on 10M2021 oil exports to Vietnam Economy 17:58
Uzbekistan shares stats on export of textile products for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 17:58
Kazakhstan's KMG talks project of new gas processing plant in Mangistau Oil&Gas 17:55
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price increases Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan sees decrease in import of vehicles, spare parts over 10M2021 Economy 17:52
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Qeshm port up Business 17:51
Value of Azerbaijan's export to Turkmenistan up for 10M2021 Business 17:50
Azerbaijan’s energy ministry opens tender to buy technical support services Tenders 17:49
Azerbaijan-Iran to take steps to increase trade turnover – Iranian ambassador Business 17:46
Shootout occurs on border between Azerbaijan and Iran, offender neutralized Politics 17:45
Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port reveals details of dev’t strategy until 2035 Transport 17:45
First harvest gathered in mushroom greenhouse in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Turkmenistan 17:42
Azerbaijan-Iran implementing agreements on joint cooperation – ambassador Business 17:42
Germany's next finance minister stresses price stability Europe 17:40
SOFAZ shares estimates of budget revenues for 2022 Finance 17:39
Iran opens office for cargo barter with Pakistan Business 17:38
Number of legal entities restoring activity in Azerbaijan slightly increases in 11M2021 Finance 17:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives President for Exploration and Production of TotalEnergies Politics 17:33
Indian embassy in Baku holds webinar on electronic and computer hardware/software products (PHOTO) Society 17:28
Sport in Azerbaijan - integral part of state policy, deputy minister says Politics 17:19
Bank of Israel bought $4 bln of FX in Nov, hits $34 bln in 2021 Israel 17:18
India's Rajnath Singh attends maiden 2+2 Dialogue with Russia Other News 17:16
Less urgent need to rebuild stocks to weigh on coal demand Oil&Gas 16:53
Omicron poses a major risk to global oil demand Oil&Gas 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,864 recoveries Society 16:39
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan sign action program to develop co-op (PHOTO) Finance 16:35
Georgia shares data on cigarettes turnover in 10M2021 Georgia 16:19
President Ilham Aliyev signs order appointing new chairman of State Insurance Commerce Company Politics 16:09
Georgia’s imports of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan plummet Georgia 16:07
EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines Europe 15:54
Georgian apple exports on rise Georgia 15:43
Number of taxpayers increases in Azerbaijan over 11M2021 Finance 15:39
Kazakhstan increases volume of production of crude oil and oil products Oil&Gas 15:39
Kazakhstan shares data on coal production Oil&Gas 15:29
Turkmenistan becomes top oil exporter to Georgia Georgia 15:28
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official Politics 15:28
Google Pay begins operating in Israel US 15:27
Volume of electricity production in Uzbekistan for 10M2021 unveiled Uzbekistan 15:24
Azerbaijan records growth in cost of air cargo trasport for 10M2021 Finance 15:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 7 Society 15:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 15:08
Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan to reach record high – minister Finance 14:54
Opening of Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor may reduce transportation time from China to Europe Economy 14:53
Azerbaijan to auction several mineral deposits Economy 14:46
Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from new well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:40
bp to develop best barrels, make portfolio higher value, says CEO Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency talks about prices for air tickets (Exclusive) Tourism 14:31
Iran’s IMPASCO aims to transfer shares of some mining complexes to private sector Business 14:30
bp going to invest 10 times more in low carbon by 2030 - Bernard Looney Oil&Gas 14:27
What does gas swap deal between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran promise? Oil&Gas 14:23
Baku Stock Exchange talks priorities in trade turnover until 2023 Finance 14:11
Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 13:58
Georgia shares top importers of its hazelnuts Georgia 13:54
bp achieves increase in productivity in Azerbaijan with new agile organizational structure Oil&Gas 13:49
Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 32,000 for first time since October 14 Russia 13:47
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:45
Turkmen agriculture ministry opens tender for purchase of veterinary vaccines Tenders 13:44
Iran eyes increase in flights via Rasht International Airport Transport 13:37
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 13:36
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 13:36
Azerbaijan’s Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port expects increase in flow of goods Transport 13:35
Georgia’s spice exports to Central Asia down Georgia 13:33
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exports and imports for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 13:33
Volume of foreign trade turnover increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Kazakhstan sees multifold decrease in trade with South Korea Business 13:32
Eurostat discloses Azerbaijan’s petroleum exports to Italy Oil&Gas 13:31
Bank of Georgia to begin offering preferential agro-credit Georgia 13:31
Georgia’s export of spices remains steady - Geostat Georgia 13:30
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania for 10M2021revealed Finance 13:29
Baku port reveals cargo shipment capability of Ro-Ro terminal Transport 13:29
Azerbaijan shares forecast on total cargo shipment via Baku int'l trade port for 2021 (PHOTO) Business 13:28
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender for cargo transportation services Tenders 13:27
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst Transport 13:26
Iran continues work on Chabahar – Zahedan railway project Transport 13:25
Eurostat reveals Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan talks impact of border restrictions on tourism due to COVID-19 Tourism 13:04
Germany’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 12:49
Iran Metafo exhibition showcasing country's steel, mining industries Business 12:48
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Indonesia for 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:44
NATO’s Mobile Training Team conducts courses - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 12:43
Iran’s SPGC launches final turbo compressor in 12th refinery at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:41
UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend Arab World 12:39
Bodies of 13 miners discovered at site of Kuzbass mine tragedy Russia 12:36
Kazakhstan talks importance of building missing section of North-South transport corridor Transport 12:25
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Thailand over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:14
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Czech Republic revealed Oil&Gas 12:14
Azerbaijan reveals oil exports to China in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:06
EAEU countries to reduce carbon emissions from rail transport Transport 12:06
Omani, Saudi firms sign $30 bln in MoUs amid Saudi crown prince's visit Arab World 11:52
Iran's air fleet remains crippled as half of planes are 'irreparable' Transport 11:52
Each visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to country's districts aimed at their dev’t, increasing welfare of citizens Politics 11:48
All news