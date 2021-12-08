Azerbaijan shares predictions on GDP growth rates for 2022-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The average annual GDP growth rate in the next medium-term is projected at 3.9 percent while non-oil GDP - 5 percent as a result of the implementation of Azerbaijan's social and economic development strategy for 2022-2026, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

Will be updated