Azerbaijan proposes new version of budget rule – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan intends to resume the process of using the budgetary rule, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said while discussing the proposed changes to the laws "On the budget system" and "On state debt" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, Trend reports on Dec. 8.
“A new version of the budget rule has been proposed,” the minister said.
Will be updated
