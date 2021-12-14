Minister discloses Turkey's trade turnover with Azerbaijan and Georgia (PHOTO)

14 December 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan has grown by 6.5 percent since early 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and reached $4.5 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Dec. 14 at the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Mus said that the trade turnover between Turkey and Georgia increased by 20 percent up to $1.9 billion.

“Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia are at the intersection of the world logistics routes,” the minister said. “It is necessary to strengthen trilateral cooperation and to fully use the potential of our countries.”

He pointed out that it is necessary to ensure the economic development, remove barriers to trade.

"Turkey is ready to take all necessary steps to bring the trade relations with Azerbaijan and Georgia to the highest level," Mus added.

