Azerbaijan begins paving Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
The work has been launched to pave Azerbaijan’s Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president
In any case, Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors, none of us will move to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide these figures - Azerbaijani president
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh