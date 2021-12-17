Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister

Economy 17 December 2021 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan prepared the orders for defense products for 2022, which will be submitted to the government for consideration at the end of the year, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Mehman Bakhishov told reporters, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Bakhishov added that the ministry pays attention to the production of new equipment at its enterprises for the development of the defense industry.

“The necessary economic ties have been restored and new ones have been established,” the deputy minister said.

