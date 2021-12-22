Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of co-op in ICT and space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rovshan Rustamov, and Director of the State Communication Agency under the Kyrgyz Ministry of Digital Development, Talant Kalykov, discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in ICT and space, Trend reports on Dec. 22 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the ministry, Kalykov is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the first business meeting of representatives of space agencies and organizations of the Turkic-speaking countries.

“During the meeting, the guests were informed about the mechanism of operation of the IMEI mobile device registration system in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side,” the ministry said. “There is an opportunity to exchange experience in this sphere.”