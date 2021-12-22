Turkish petroleum corporation to continue considering new joint projects with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkish petroleum corporation (TPAO) will continue considering new joint projects with Azerbaijan, Director General of TPAO Melih Han Bilgin said on Dec. 22 at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Melih Han Bilgin said that TPAO is a major investor in Azerbaijan.

“We have been investing in Azerbaijan and its bright future since 1994,” director general of TPAO said. “So far, these investments have reached $13.2 billion. This confidence in Azerbaijan shows our confidence in its future.”

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is being held in Baku on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.